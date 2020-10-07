Call to defer mandatory permanent admission to UG courses

Kozhikode

07 October 2020 23:57 IST

Parents point to monetary loss in terms of fee payment

Demand is rife to defer the plan to have compulsory permanent admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in colleges affiliated to Calicut University until the allotment process following the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance test is completed.

The compulsory allotment for UG courses is expected to follow the second allotment process, which began on Wednesday afternoon. Candidates are bound to take permanent admission to colleges up to October 15 by submitting transfer certificates (TCs) and remitting fees as mandated by the respective institutions.

Permanent admission is reported to be compulsory for all students, even though they are not happy with the current allotted option. Those students who got their last option also need to complete the admission process by the deadline. Otherwise, they will lose their chance in the allotment process.

However, parents point out that when students get a new option in the third allotment or community admission or go for KEAM admission, they will obviously lose the fees already paid. They will also have to get new TCs from the colleges. Apart from monetary loss, it will force students to move around offices, which is at best avoidable in the current pandemic situation, a section of teachers believes.

In this context, P. Rasheed Ahmed, Syndicate member of the university, urged Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj to continue the online allotment process until at least 95% of seats under the Directorate of Admissions are filled and claimed by students. Mr. Ahmed said the procedures should be fine-tuned to serve the best interests of stakeholders. Even students who have the higher option now will be compelled to take admission in colleges. However, at least 10,000 students are likely to move away after the culmination of the KEAM allotment process.

Thus, students should also be given online facilities to relinquish the admission, if they are joining other institutions. Community admission should begin only after completing at least one permanent admission. Students should be given editing facility before the second allotment, Mr. Ahmed added.