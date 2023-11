November 25, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 13th district convention of Licensed Engineers and Supervisors Federation (LENSFED) has called upon the State government to make fruitful interventions to control the hike in prices of construction materials. The convention also demanded the constitution of a special committee to review market situations. The convention was opened by LENSFED State president C.S. Vinod Kumar. Around 400 engineers from various parts of Kozhikode attended the meet, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT