Call to conserve Tipu’s fort at Feroke

The Union and State governments should take steps to conserve remnants of the ancient fort constructed by erstwhile Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan near Feroke in Kozhikode district, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) State general secretary Saleem Madavoor has said.

In a statement issued after visiting the structure on Monday, he said that parts of the fort were now left to ruin as no steps were being taken to preserve it. Tipu had planned to build a city titled Farokhabad around this fort, but later dropped the move.

Mr. Madavoor pointed out that he had also constructed a large number of roads and initiated social welfare policies during his rule. He demanded that the fort should be conserved to make the young generation aware of such initiatives. It would also lead to Feroke becoming a major centre of tourist attraction, Mr. Madavoor added.

