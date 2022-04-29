Call to acquire quarry operators’ land at Chengottumala

Action council to submit memorandum to Chief Minister

The Anti-Quarrying Action Council of Chengottumala has demanded that the State government acquire the land under the possession of quarry operators, in line with the recommendations of the expert committee last year. The Council is planning to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister with over 10,000 signatures.

Following three years of protest and legal battle by local residents and combined efforts by political parties and the Anti-Quarry Protest Committee, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) had denied permission for the quarry project at Chengottumala in Kottur panchayat in September 2021.

However, around 80 acres are still under the possession of Delta Rocks company that had been trying to set up a granite quarry in 12 acres at Chengottumala. The company had bought the land under the guise of setting up a turmeric farm before applying for an environment impact study. Though the initial ruling of the SEIAA and the High Court were in favour of the mining company, the final verdict came in favour of local residents who left no stone unturned to prevent mining at Chengottumala.

Poet Veerankutty who opened a dharna at Koottalida recently demanding that the government acquire the land, pointed out that the protest at Chengottumala was a unique battle for the protection of environment. The demand is mainly to prevent the mining company from taking further steps to procure licence.