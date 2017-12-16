Call to abolish caste in recruitment of priests

While welcoming the appointment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as temple priests in Kerala, Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, has said that the Left Democratic Front government in the State should go further to abolish caste in the recruitment process.

“Of course, it is a wonderful decision of the government. But the caste system in the recruitment should also be abolished. Recruitment should be carried out on a regular basis, ensuring that members of all communities with certificates from recognised institutions become priests. Only then the caste will be eliminated,” Mr. Ambedkar said while interacting with a section of the media here on Friday.

“That should be the second phase of nation building. Then only caste and class will wither away and become irrelevant,” he said.

He was in the city in connection with a programme organised by the Dayapuram Educational and Cultural Centre.

On Rahul’s elevation

On the anointment of Rahul Gandhi as AICC president, he said the Congress leader’s first priority should be to rebuild the organisation. “Congress party now apparently does not exist in many States such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Gujarat is a new beginning. But it is also like putting him in the Thar desert to fetch water,” he said.

He was also highly critical of the Narendra Modi government, terming it as a fascist regime.

“Modi serves nly four capitalists. No other people have benefited out of this government,” he said.