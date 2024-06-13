GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Call off Loka Kerala Sabha, release compensation for Kuwait fire tragedy victims: BJP

Published - June 13, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has demanded that the State government call off the fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, an event showcasing Malayalis from across the globe, in the wake of the fire tragedy in Kuwait in which 24 Malayalis have lost their lives.

He told the media here on Thursday that the government devise an action plan to help the relatives of the deceased. “Those injured in the incident as well as the family members of the victims should be paid compensation from the funds earmarked for the Loka Kerala Sabha,” the BJP leader said. Mr. Surendran also alleged that the event had not yet benefited expatriate Malayalis. The State government had failed to address the concerns of those who returned from the Gulf countries during the pandemic. The financial help promised to them had not been provided so far, he alleged.

LS poll results

The BJP leader claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could make inroads into the strongholds of the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front in the Lok Sabha polls. He said that NDA candidates had a lead even in the home booths of senior CPI(M) leaders such as Elamaram Kareem and Thottathil Raveendran. “We could get into the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, heralding a social change. The untouchability towards the BJP among the minorities has also changed,” Mr. Surendran said.

