Call for single agency for traffic enforcement in Kozhikode

January 27, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the number of road accidents in Kozhikode city on a steady rise in the past one year, there have been speculations about their reasons and the role of enforcement agencies in preventing them.

The number of deaths in road accidents was at an all-time high of 193 in the city in 2022, which the traffic police attribute to increased use of drugs, influence of advertisement on the young generation, and the rising vehicular volume against the poor infrastructure to support it. However, a large section of the public does not agree with this.

“The lack of one single agency for proper traffic enforcement is the reason for most road mishaps in the State”, said C.M. Pradeep Kumar, former policeman and founder of Trauma Care Kozhikode. Traffic management is not the responsibility of the police; it is that of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD). But the MVD has not been bestowed with enough powers and the police often wash their hands off the issue. Now the duty is shared between both the departments with none taking complete responsibility, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said.

He also said that the police or the MVD does not question when they find dents or smashes on a vehicle. “There are any number of buses with ‘injuries’ on all four corners. If only these drivers are questioned about them every now and then and not allowed to ply with the said injuries, they will be more careful while driving,” Mr. Pradeep Kumar said, adding that it could be a correctional method for drivers.

M.P. Vasudevan, general secretary of the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Council feels that self restraint was lacking among drivers and the authorities too have failed to impose restraint. “Only strict enforcement can bring about a change. Here, people are looking for opportunities to flout traffic rules, while the enforcement authorities allow it for bribes and succumb to political pressure,” he alleged. He also pointed out the need for scientifically designed roads and traffic management to go with it.

