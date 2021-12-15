Call for public involvement in keeping Conolly Canal in Kozhikode clean

Kozhikode

15 December 2021 23:57 IST

Work by firm contracted to clean canal in slow pace

The Kozhikode Corporation will recommend the State government to write off debts of the solid waste management team under the Kudumbashree incurred through the purchase of vehicles to transport waste.

Raising the issue at a meeting of the Corporation council on Wednesday, councillor K. Nirmala pointed out that Kudumbashree units engaged in waste collection had debts worth over ₹1.25 crore, and that several members had received attachment notices from banks.

Welfare standing committee chairman P. Divakaran said the civic body had handed over 142 autorickshaws to 72 Kudumbashree units for waste collection under the Clean Kerala Project. The vehicles were used by the units from 2004 to 2021. However, except for a few groups, most of them could not pay back debts, which have now amounted to ₹1,39,10,309. “Banks are ready for settlement if we pay back the dues at least partially. But we are not in a position to do so, and hence it is wise to appeal to the State government,” Mr. Diwakaran said.

Advertising

Advertising

Councillor K.C. Shobhita brought in the issue of Connolly Canal in another submission, pointing out that the canal was back to its previous state post-COVID, and that timely intervention was needed to revive it. “There were reports of a clean canal with water as clear as teardrop during the first lockdown. Later, the condition of the canal deteriorated. The flow has been interrupted by garbage, while the stink of polluted water is unbearable,” she said. She complained that the Corporation had failed to keep up the momentum after the canal was cleaned in a mass drive a few years ago.

Mayor Beena Philip said the public need to be part of efforts to keep the canal clean. “There are 102 drains opening into the Conolly Canal. Work by the company contracted to clean the canal is in a slow pace, and the Corporation has extended all help to it,” she added.

Councillor N.C. Moyinkutty raised the issue of the Kerala Water Authority imposing exorbitant charges even when the usage of water is quite low. The Mayor said the issue would be brought to the attention of the officials.

Councillor K.T. Sushaj expressed concern at overspeeding by heavy vehicles in the city, literally terrorising pedestrians and other motorists, resulting in a sharp increase in motor accidents. He demanded the immediate intervention of the police and the Motor Vehicles Department.

The Mayor chaired the session.