Call for MVD drive against high-beam headlights gets louder

KOZHIKODE

31 January 2021 00:21 IST

Only few squads engaged in conducting night checks using lux metres

The call by various passenger organisations and road safety forums to intensify checking against the misuse of high-beam headlights on national and State highways is yet to draw a positive response from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD). After the MVD drive against cooling films and window curtains in vehicles ended midway following mass protests, many have demanded action against high-beam headlights.

Social media users and members of various online automobile groups have started challenging MVD squads to expose erring drivers. They have said that such a drive across the State will help reduce late night accident deaths.

Many regional transport offices in the State have high-end lux metres to check violations and initiate spot action. However, only very few squads are actively engaged in conducting night checks using the device.

Functionaries of the Road Accident Action Forum said that about 33% of accidents that occurred during the night was directly linked to the misuse of high-beam lights. Many luxury vehicles were fitted with high-intensity discharge lights which could be easily tracked down as part of the road safety measures, they added.

Of the 1,162 drivers caught for the misuse of high-beam lights in drives conducted last year, 217 were from Kozhikode. There were about 150 such offenders from Malappuram district.

“There should also be a proper awareness drive on the part of the MVD on the sensible use of headlights. Out of ignorance, many are still using the dim and bright mode as pass lights against opposite vehicles, which may at times trouble drivers,” said Babu John, an inter-State taxi cab operator.

When contacted, MVD officials said many local checking squads led by motor vehicle inspectors were on the field to check the misuse of high-beam lights as part of routine inspections. Special drives would be undertaken after getting instructions from higher authorities, they added.