Call for healthy campus politics

G. Gopakumar, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod, has said academic excellence of campuses is essential for Kerala’s growth.

He said campuses needed to have a healthy political culture. Violence, substance abuse, and extremism were coming in the way of such a culture. Mr. Gopakumar was delivering a lecture in memory of Balakrishna Eradi, former Supreme Court judge and former functionary of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

