Kozhikode

Call for caution in coastal, upland areas of Kozhikode

Special Correspondent Kozhikode August 02, 2022 01:38 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:38 IST

The Kozhikode district administration has called for caution in the coastal and upland areas in the wake of the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also Read
Seven die as monsoon fury grips Kerala

A meeting of the District Disaster Management authority on Monday decided to shift people from areas prone to flood and landslip. Stone quarries will be shut for the next four days. However, there is no ban on the transport of materials already available. Tourism destinations near waterfalls and river banks will be closed. Officials have been asked to arrange teams of volunteers and make ready excavators and lorries. Meanwhile, control rooms have been opened in the four taluk centres at Kozhikode, Koyilandy, Vadakara, and Thamarassery.

