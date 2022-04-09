Call for better preventive measures as number of unnatural deaths on railway tracks rises in Kozhikode

Uncleared undergrowth along the railway track between Kozhikode and Kannur is projected as a safety risk that prevents effective track monitoring. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

April 09, 2022 18:50 IST

Vigilance committees comprising local residents yet to be formed in many vulnerable locations

Despite the increasing number of unnatural deaths on railway tracks, the Railway authorities or the uniformed forces are yet to step in with effective preventive measures. Recurring incidents in some locations between Kozhikode and Kannur districts call for an emergency action plan to save lives and improve vigil.

With the two deaths reported near the Vellarakkad railway station on Friday, the total number of such incidents in Kozhikode district in three years has reached 32. The majority of the incidents took place on the Koyilandy-Vadakara stretch of the Kozhikode-Kannur route. Based on police reports, the number of accidental deaths are below five, stressing the need to take up proper measures against unnatural deaths.

Though there are as many as eight points notorious for unnatural deaths, there is no improvement in the existing safety and surveillance measures. Residents’ committees or volunteers are not keeping track of suspicious movements of persons to alert the authorities or intervene at the right moment.

Many a time, the responsibility falls on track workers who may not be able to cover all the locations round-the-clock. What many of them suggest is the formation of a local residents’ committee to keep an eye on vulnerable stretches with the support of police squads. Installation of high quality surveillance cameras is another suggestion to ensure continuous monitoring.

Only the Payyoli municipal authorities have initiated some practical measures to address such concerns in the area. A local people’s vigilance committee is getting ready to offer support in the area. The municipal authorities say they are ready to clear the undergrowth in problem spots along the tracks on getting approval from the Railways.

Officials with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) say they have been doing everything they can after noticing an increase in the number of unnatural deaths. According to them, efforts are on to reconstitute more local vigilance committees under their supervision like the one formed in Payyoli.

Leaders of the Confederation of All India Rail Users Association say the Railways will have to increase manpower for addressing the concerns. C.E. Chakkunni, national working chairman of the confederation, says there should also be efforts to explore camera surveillance measures to monitor vulnerable stretches on railway tracks. “We are planning to submit our suggestions to the State and Union governments,” he adds.