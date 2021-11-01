Calicut varsity yet to have backup of digital data, records

University not making use of servers purchased for hyperconverged system

The recent breaking down of computer servers of the University of Calicut has raised questions about the security system that should have been in place for safekeeping of digital data and records.

According to sources, the servers broke down on Saturday, but there were some technical problems on Friday itself. Sources said that students were not able to complete the process of submitting applications, whose last date was on Friday. At least some people, who had come to the university for their various needs, had to return empty handed.

Though the authorities claim that the problems were resolved by Saturday itself, the digital document filing system is not yet completely restored. Also, it is not yet sure if the data stored at the Pareeksha Bhavan, the examination wing, has been lost or not. If the data is lost, that will make scrutiny of grade cards and mark lists difficult.

“Lack of security is still a problem. The servers are kept at the Tagore Nikethan complex. If there is an unforeseen incident there, all the data will be lost as the university is yet to have a proper backup server,” an official, who wished not to be named, said.

The official said that the university was yet to make use of the servers purchased for the hyperconverged system. The lack of a proper uninterrupted power supply system has been cited as one of the reasons for this. It is learnt that these servers will be kept as they are until the guarantee period is over.