Calicut varsity VC removes ITSR director

‘Some untoward incidents’ were reported from the ITSR about teachers making serious allegations against the director, says an order by Deputy Registrar

December 18, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor, University of Calicut, has removed T. Vasumathi, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, from the post of director of the university’s Institute of Tribal Studies and Research (ITSR) at Chethalayam in Wayanad.

C. Harikumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Commerce and Management Studies, has been appointed in her place. However, she has not handed over the charge as yet.

An order by Savitha Nair, Deputy Registrar, on December 16 said that “some untoward incidents” had been reported from the ITSR about some teachers making serious allegations against Ms. Vasumathi. Later, a complaint was forwarded to the office of the Chief Minister. An inquiry followed, which revealed that some of the allegations were true. Subsequently, the Vice-Chancellor issued orders for her removal with immediate effect and warned her not to indulge in such activities and repeat such behaviour in the future, the order said.

Sources, however, said that though the inquiry report should have been placed before the Syndicate for its ratification, it has not been done so far. Ms. Vasumathi is the president of the Association of Calicut University Teachers, a pro-Left organisation. The order for her removal was issued three days after the recent Syndicate meeting on December 13 and a day after the academic council meeting on December 15.

Ms. Vasumathi told The Hindu that the inquiry process was biased and the findings in the report were baseless. “The issue will be discussed within our organisation before deciding the future course of action,” she added.

