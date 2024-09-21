Calicut varsity V-C selection process may take time

The process to pick a new Vice-Chancellor (V-C) for the University of Calicut is likely to take some more time. A meeting of the university’s Senate, which was supposed to be held on September 28 to pick its nominee for the search-cum-selection committee, has been postponed.

The authorities have not come up with any official reasons for the postponement. However, it is learnt from reliable sources that the pendency of a number of cases in the Kerala High Court has been cited as the grounds for deferring the meeting. The revised schedule for the meeting is yet to be declared. P. Raveendran is the V-C in charge of the university after M.K. Jayaraj completed his four-year term at the helm in July.

The search-cum-selection committee needs to have nominees of the Chancellor, the Senate, and the University Grants Commission. It is the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of State universities, who sets up the committee. Normally, both the nominees of the Chancellor and the Senate have been those close to the ruling party. The selection of V-Cs has been a contentious issue in the State in the past few years with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left Democratic Front government not seeing eye to eye on many issues. Some of the appointments have landed in court, and some V-Cs have had to vacate their posts too. Because of this, at least some universities in the State are headed by in-charge V-Cs now.

The University of Kerala and Kannur University have in recent times refused to suggest a nominee of the Senate to the Chancellor. Though Mr. Khan chose to set up his own committee without the Senate nominee for some of the universities, he got adverse orders from the High Court.

In this context, the Senate of the University of Calicut, where a majority of the members are left-leaning, was reportedly planning to follow the model of the University of Kerala. The contention was that a Bill passed by the State Assembly changing the constitution of the committee is under the President’s consideration. The government and the ruling party are reportedly of the view that the Chancellor is unlikely to form a committee on his own in the University of Calicut as it may face legal challenges.