Calicut varsity urged to publish academic calendar in advance

November 14, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has been urged to publish its academic calendar and tentative dates of evaluation camps to help conduct exams and publish results on time.

This follows the recent notices served on a section of teachers seeking explanation from them for not attending the evaluation of answer scripts of the first-semester postgraduate courses held in March-April this year. In a memorandum submitted to the Vice-Chancellor, the teachers pointed out that the evaluation camps were held during vacation.

As per University Grants Commission norms, teachers are eligible for a vacation of eight weeks. Some teachers also engage in research-related works and duties related to the accreditation of their colleges during the time. Many others had planned to go outside the State for personal purposes too. Asking them to attend evaluation camps without prior consultation had led to problems, the teachers said in the memorandum.

A.T. Abdul Jabbar, Senate member, told The Hindu on Tuesday that the authorities had promised to examine the grievances of the teachers.

