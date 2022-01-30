Calicut varsity urged to postpone UG exams

A Senate member of the University of Calicut has urged Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to postpone the undergraduate exams scheduled to begin from Monday in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

In a letter to the Minister, Lakshmi R. Chandran, Senate member, claimed that many colleges had become clusters of infection. Infected students were forced to appear for the exams because the university had decided against holding special exams for them. Many hostels were shut. Girl students were finding it difficult to get accommodation.

She said that the University of Kerala and the Mahatma Gandhi University had postponed their exams after the Kerala High Court directed them to do so. Ms. Chandran said that Thrissur, Kozhikode, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts were seeing a spike in cases, which were expected to increase in the next two weeks and then drop.

She urged the Minister to persuade the university to postpone the exams till the situation improves.