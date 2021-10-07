Calicut varsity told to avoid delay in exams

Youth Welfare Board adalat held

The Kerala State Youth Welfare Board will ask the University of Calicut to take steps to avoid delay in conducting exams.

At an adalat held at the District Collectorate here on Thursday, a student complained that the university was simultaneously holding exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the pandemic period. Students were under immense mental pressure due to this and mass failures were being reported from many colleges. The university representative informed the commission that efforts would be made to solve the issue. The commission would submit a report to the government seeking follow-up steps.

The commission also considered some complaints related to abrupt dismissal of people from their jobs without valid reasons. They were denied many salary benefits too. No official response, however, was made available from government departments concerned or the institutions from where the dismissals were reported. So, these complaints would be examined at the upcoming adalats to be held in adjacent districts.

Commission functionaries said that as similar instances had been reported from across the State, a preliminary report had been submitted to the government. The commission has urged the government to issue guidelines on the termination of employees citing the pandemic. A detailed survey has been planned to understand mental and domestic issues as well, they said.

The commission heard 24 complaints and issued orders on nine of them.