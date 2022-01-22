Calicut varsity to tighten curbs as Omicron cases surge

KOZHIKODE

22 January 2022 01:10 IST

Campaign planned to address vaccine hesitancy

In the wake of the surge in Omicron cases, Calicut University has decided to tighten controls and create awareness on the pandemic situation on the campus.

Online services

A meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj on Friday directed students to avoid visiting the university except for essential services.

They have been asked to make use of online services. The university park will remain closed from Saturday. Also, the C.H. Mohammed Koya Library will not function on the next two Sundays.

Besides, awareness campaigns will be organised for those who are reluctant to get vaccinated.

Work shifts

Meanwhile, employees of Pareeksha Bhavan will be considered for work on shift basis. A separate camp will be held in collaboration with the Department of Health to provide booster doses of the vaccine to employees, it was decided. Departments that do not require laboratory sessions will revert to online mode of teaching.

Students leaving hostels after 9.30 p.m. will have to secure special permission. The COVID-19 cell on the campus will hold campaigns on the COVID-19 protocol.

Pro Vice Chancellor M. Nasser, Registrar E.K. Satheesh, Controller of Examinations C.C. Babu and Finance Officer K. Jugal Kishor, teachers and other employees attended the meeting.