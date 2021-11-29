Calicut varsity to submit ₹100-cr. package to govt

KOZHIKODE

29 November 2021 22:09 IST

Scheme is in lieu of land it will lose for national highway development

The University of Calicut will submit a package of ₹100 crore to the State Government as a compensation for the land it will lose for the national highway development.

The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society would be asked to devise schemes for the purpose. This was decided at a meeting of the Syndicate here on Monday. An academic block for ₹45 crore and an annexe for ₹10 crore would be part of the projects.

A delegation of the Syndicate would hold discussions with Ministers to ensure the release of funds including those to be allocated by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The Syndicate members decided to buy a laptop computer for C.S. Sayoojya, a research student with the Department of English, whose laptop was recently stolen during her visit to Kozhikode city.

Special meeting

A special Syndicate meeting would be held on December 15 to discuss the improvement of Pareeksha Bhavan functioning on December 15.

K.K. Haneefa, Tom K. Thomas, and G. Rijulal would prepare a report on the issues to be solved. A decision to this effect was taken following an urgent submission by P. Rasheed Ahammed.

Rules violated

Meanwhile, G. Radhakrishna Pillai of the Department of Life Sciences would be suspended for violating service rules and getting a foreign passport and Overseas Citizenship of India card.