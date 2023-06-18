Calicut varsity to start four-year UG courses from 2024-25

June 18, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut is planning to start four-year undergraduate degree (honours) programmes from the 2024-25 academic year.

A meeting of heads of various departments on the university campus, university officials and Syndicate members was held recently to discuss the proposal. The Kerala State Higher Education Council has already published a curriculum framework for the conduct of these courses.

Sources told The Hindu on Sunday that the university would prepare a plan of action on the implementation of the framework. Two sub-committees had been set up to gather information about the issues that are expected to surface in affiliated colleges and university departments after the implementation of the courses. The plan of action would be presented at a workshop to be held on the university campus on July 4. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu would attend the event. Members of the Syndicate and the Senate, chairpersons, at least two members each of all the Boards of Studies, and the members of the academic council too would take part in the exercise, the sources said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the existing three-year undergraduate degree courses and two-year postgraduate courses will continue in this academic year and are likely to continue for some more time. Those who join the UG degree courses this year will be able to complete their studies as per the present curriculum. They will be allowed to join the respective PG programmes in a similar manner. Most of the four-year UG degree programmes are likely to be new-generation courses. A decision on the duration of the PG degree courses will be taken later.

The sources said that the new courses would be offered in only select subjects in the initial phase. On the university campus, they would be under various ‘schools’ comprising a group of related departments. Detailed discussions would be held with students’ organisations after getting a clear picture on the workload of teachers and the academic schedule to be followed by the students.

