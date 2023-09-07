Calicut varsity to resume admissions to MPEd, BPEd courses

September 07, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

A common entrance test and physical fitness test for admissions to MPEd and BPEd courses run by Centre for Physical Education of the University of Calicut and the Government College of Physical Education, Kozhikode, will be held on September 15, 16, 18, and 19 on the university campus.

This follows the Kerala High Court allowing the university to resume the courses. Based on a petition filed by a group of students, the court had earlier asked the institution not to admit students to these courses as they are not approved by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

A release issued by the university on Thursday said the order to resume the courses was issued after a contempt of court petition was filed against NCTE. The university claimed that it had completed the formalities for an inspection by the council in 2022 October and gave an undertaking for the purpose. The council, however, did not take any follow-up steps.

According to a previous order of the High Court, the council was supposed to inform the lapses in the running of the courses and provide time to the university to address them. The contempt petition filed by the university said that though the meetings held by the council on July 20 and June 23 had referred to the court orders in the case, the agency did not take steps to implement them. The minutes of the meeting mentioned only about the rejection of an application filed by the university in 2017. But the university was not given any official information about it either.

The university authorities claimed that the courses run by the varsity were not being approved by the council though international-level infrastructure and academic facilities in line with the NCTE guidelines had been provided at the centres. The MPEd course has 35 seats and the BPEd course has 50 seats. The authorities pointed out that many students seeking admissions to the courses had been troubled by this.