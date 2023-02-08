ADVERTISEMENT

Calicut varsity to issue notification for university union polls on February 15

February 08, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

MSF activists staging a demonstration at the University of Calicut at Tenhipalam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain 

The University of Calicut will issue a notification for the university students’ union elections on February 15. The election process will be completed by March 15.

This was decided at a meeting between university officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, and functionaries of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) on the university campus on Wednesday.

A note from the Dean, Students’ Welfare, said a draft electoral roll of university union councillors elected from affiliated colleges would be published on February 10. The list will include the names of those who were elected with special permission from the court or the Vice-Chancellor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, MSF activists took out a march to the university office and held a demonstration there, claiming that the authorities were trying to sabotage the university union election process. Later, they were invited for talks with the officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US