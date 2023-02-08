HamberMenu
Calicut varsity to issue notification for university union polls on February 15

February 08, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
MSF activists staging a demonstration at the University of Calicut at Tenhipalam on Wednesday.

MSF activists staging a demonstration at the University of Calicut at Tenhipalam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain 

The University of Calicut will issue a notification for the university students’ union elections on February 15. The election process will be completed by March 15.

This was decided at a meeting between university officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, and functionaries of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) on the university campus on Wednesday.

A note from the Dean, Students’ Welfare, said a draft electoral roll of university union councillors elected from affiliated colleges would be published on February 10. The list will include the names of those who were elected with special permission from the court or the Vice-Chancellor.

Earlier, MSF activists took out a march to the university office and held a demonstration there, claiming that the authorities were trying to sabotage the university union election process. Later, they were invited for talks with the officials.

