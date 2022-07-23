Calicut varsity to include industry representative in board of studies

Move to help prepare a job-oriented curriculum

The University of Calicut on Saturday approved an amendment to its statutes to include an industrial representative in its board of studies for various subjects.

This was cleared at a meeting of the Senate held on the university campus. Sources said that prominent people from industries and services sectors or those from corporate or professional groups would be considered. The varsity authorities expressed hope that it would help introduce changes in the syllabus according to the needs of the industrial world and prepare a job-oriented curriculum. The step would also lead to job creation.

The Senate decided to change the names of B.A. (Afzal-ul-Ulama) to B.A. (Afzal-ul-Ulama) in Arabic and M.A. (Post Afzal-ul-Ulama) to M.A. (Post Afzal-ul-Ulama) in Arabic.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, Syndicate member, sought strict action against those responsible for the missing of answer scripts of undergraduate courses. Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj promised to address the issue.

Arun Karippal, Senate member, sought postponing of admissions to postgraduate courses in university departments till the results of the special COVID-19 exams are declared. He claimed that many eligible students were being denied a chance to go for higher studies because of the delay in result announcement. Special exams were held for those who could not write the regular exams because they tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. He also said that when members are chosen for the board of studies, the university should ensure that they are experts in relevant fields. He said that a teacher in another subject had been included in the postgraduate board of studies for political science. This is significant as it is the board of studies that takes decisions including on syllabus.