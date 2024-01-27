GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Calicut varsity to extend research fellowship to students in affiliated colleges

January 27, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut has decided to extend research fellowships to students in its affiliated colleges, subject to certain conditions.

This was decided at a meeting of the university Syndicate held on the campus on Saturday. At present, only those students doing research in departments on the campus are given the fellowships. Meanwhile, the university has decided to grant PhD to a student who died during her delivery in 2018. Priya Rajan, a research student attached to the Department of Zoology at Christ College, Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, had died after she submitted her thesis.

Differently abled students would be allowed to choose the scribe of their choice while appearing for exams. There had been complaints that certain colleges were insisting on some scribes they were arranging for the purpose. A company would be established under the Companies Act to set up start-ups in the university. Steps would be taken to get approval of the All-India Council for Technical Education for the BCA and MCA courses run by the university’s study centres.

Kozhikode / Kerala / education / universities and colleges

