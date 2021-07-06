Calicut varsity to conduct special exams

KOZHIKODE

06 July 2021 21:52 IST

Calicut University will hold special examinations for COVID positive persons, pregnant women, differently-abled persons and those with health issues, people who were stranded abroad, and those who could not appear for them owing to pandemic restrictions.

The link to register for the exams will be available on the university website till July 16. Visit www.uoc.ac.in for details.

