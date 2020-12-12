Calicut varsity to begin private registration on Dec. 17

Calicut University will open the online link for private registration of graduate and undergraduate courses on December 17. The last date to register without fine is December 31.
According to sources, a notification for the purpose was issued on Friday. The decision to start private registration followed the delay in getting recognition for courses under the distance education stream from the University Grants Commission (UGC). There are 14 graduate and 12 undergraduate courses. There will not be any contact classes or study materials.
Applications can be submitted with a fine of ₹100 till January 10. The application fees is ₹1,500. A copy of the application form need to reach the School of Distance Education by January 17. For details, contact 0494-2400288 or www.uoc.ac.in.
University authorities are planning to shift all those who privately register for various courses to the distance education mode once the UGC gives its approval.
