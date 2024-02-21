Calicut varsity ties up with two foreign universities

February 21, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has tied up with the Florida Museum of Natural History in the United States and the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, for academic research.

A release said on Wednesday that Santhosh Nampy of the Botany department at the university would cooperate with the herbarium section of both the institutions. A decision to this effect was taken after Nico Cellinese, curator and Professor, Florida University of Natural History, and Vitor FO Miranda, Associate Professor, Sao Paulo University, and post-doctoral fellow Saura Rodrigues da Silva visited the University of Calicut for an international seminar. The academic cooperation would benefit the research works of teachers, researchers and students, the release added.