Calicut varsity takes steps to tackle COVID second wave

Vaccine to be given to all eligible staff and family members on the campus in coming weeks

Calicut University authorities are taking precautions in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 spreading across the State.

Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj said on Monday that instructions had been given to all to follow the pandemic protocol. All the affiliated colleges are now closed for summer vacation. Exams, however, would go on as per schedule, he added.

The authorities are also planning to give COVID-19 vaccine to all the eligible staff and their family members on the campus in the coming weeks. Registrar E.K. Satheesh told The Hindu that the drive would be held in association with the Health Department, Malappuram.

Over 1,000 staff had already been given the first dose when they were chosen for Assembly election duty. They would be given the second dose. The family members of the staff would be given both first and second doses as per schedule. “RT-PCR tests will be conducted for everyone, including students, on the campus. Data for the purpose will be collected in the coming days,” said Mr. Satheesh.

He said a first-line treatment centre was already functioning on the campus. Earlier, the ladies’ hostel buildings had been converted to an FLTC with over 1,000 beds. However, right now, the FLTC is functioning out of only one building. The health centre on the campus could be equipped for vaccination and treatment, it is learnt.

A senior official in the university COVID cell said circulars had been issued to all departments on the precautions to be taken. Instructions have been given to hostel residents to follow the protocol. “There is no fear of a spread right now. We have only a couple of positive cases. Steps are being taken to quarantine them,” he said.