Calicut varsity Syndicate to discuss digitisation of Pareeksha Bhavan

The University of Calicut is planning to hold a special meeting of its Syndicate soon to discuss digitisation and fast-tracking of services at the Pareeksha Bhavan.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj on Saturday against the backdrop of graft charges against two varsity employees. One assistant at the Pareeksha Bhavan and an assistant section officer had been suspended recently after complaints that they accepted money for providing various services. Leaders of staff unions and heads of various sections at the Pareeksha Bhavan attended Saturday’s meeting.

The authorities said the graft charges against employees were a first-of-its-kind incident in the history of the university. Steps will be taken to avoid recurrence of such incidents. It was suggested that steps be taken to have a front office at the Pareeksha Bhavan and the services be digitised.

Meanwhile, the pro-Left Calicut University Employees Union welcomed the action against the two staff. The union, however, condemned the statements of P. Rasheed Ahammed, pro-UDF Syndicate member, who recently alleged that there was a “mafia” at the Pareeksha Bhavan for tampering with certificates and mark lists. Functionaries of the union said it was an insult to employees who honestly pursued their work. They demanded that Mr. Ahammed furnish evidence to prove his allegations before the inquiry committees.

The union leaders also denied the allegation by the Solidarity Youth Movement that one of the suspended staff was their member.