Calicut varsity Syndicate panels to meet next week

Two Syndicate standing committees of the University of Calicut are expected to meet in the coming days.

According to sources, while the standing committee on staff in aided colleges is expected to meet on April 10, the committee on examinations will sit together on April 12. It is also learnt that the Syndicate too will meet in the coming days, without the four nominated members.

The meetings assume significance against the backdrop of the expiry of the Senate’s four-year term on March 6 and the fact that the tenures of the Senate and the Syndicate are coterminous. The Syndicate is the chief executive body of the university.

Concerns were raised by some quarters about some of the crucial decisions related to students and teachers to be taken by the Syndicate, which has not met after March 2.

The university, however, is reported to have got legal opinion that since the present Syndicate came into effect only in 2019 June, it can continue functioning till 2023 June. Meanwhile, the process for fresh elections to the Senate has begun as well. The university has told the Kerala High Court that the elections will be completed by June 30.

The meetings are expected to consider complaints and other issues related to the conduct of exams, including malpractices, and the appointment and promotion of staff in aided colleges affiliated to the university.