Calicut varsity Syndicate panel to probe lapses in granting moderation marks

The University of Calicut will set up a Syndicate sub-committee to inquire into the alleged lapses that led to 334 undergraduate students clearing their courses following a faulty process of granting moderation marks.

This was decided at a meeting of the newly reconstituted Syndicate held on the campus on Thursday. T. Vasumathi is the convener of the committee and P.K. Khaleemuddeen and P. Rasheed Ahammed are its members. The issue pertains to some officials reportedly giving excess moderation marks to students in the distance education stream, against the decision of the university’s moderation board, to help them clear the exams. The issue came to light in 2021 when another student in the same batch filed a request to get moderation marks. Officials in the section noticed the discrepancies while processing the request. The committee is now supposed to hold hearings with the students.

Other decisions

Another sub-committee was appointed to re-evaluate the workload of aided college teachers. The meeting decided to conduct special exams for students if they miss routine exams for participating in inter-university competitions. Funds would be earmarked for value-added courses in university’s teaching departments.

Meanwhile, the university has decided to approach the Kerala High Court against Chancellor and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s cancellation of official action against instrumentation engineer T. Mohammed Sajid. The decision to demote Mr. Sajid followed allegations of financial misappropriation against him during the installation of Local Area Network system in the university. The chancellor recently ordered to reinstall him with retrospective effect.