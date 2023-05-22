Calicut varsity Syndicate approves funds for zonal youth festivals

May 22, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Calicut University Syndicate has approved a proposal of the university students’ union to allot ₹1.12 crore for the conduct of zonal level and inter-zone youth festivals.

This was decided at a meeting held on the campus on Monday. The zonal festivals are being held in colleges affiliated to the university after a pandemic-induced gap of around three years.

The Syndicate decision comes amid allegations by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) that the Students Federation of India, which runs the students union, had engaged in unauthorised collection of funds for organising the C-Zone youth festival for colleges in Malappuram district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MSF functionaries had alleged that ₹1,000 was being collected from colleges in the name of registration fees. It was also claimed that fake receipts were being given after transferring the money to a G-Pay number.

The university union functionaries, however, denied the allegations while pointing out that the funds earmarked by the university were not enough sometimes for meeting the expenses. Private sponsorships would have to be sought and registration fees charged to raise funds. The registration fees would be used for arranging green room facilities for participants from colleges, they added.

University sources said that though the proposal for funds had been approved earlier, the official decision got delayed.

Other decisions

The Syndicate decided to start a B.Com course at the university’s Institute of Tribal Studies and Research at Chethalayam in Wayanad district in the 2023-24 academic year. Statutes will be suitably amended to start dual degree, twinning degree and joint degree programmes. Notification will be issued soon for admissions to courses under the School of Distance Education. Financial approval and administrative approval were given for building a new entrance gate on the road leading to the administrative block from the national highway which is being widened now.