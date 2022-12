December 23, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has suspended seven students in connection with the incident in which a student drowned in the swimming pool on the campus on Monday. The university had sought explanation from them for trespassing on the pool premises at night. The suspension order was served by the Vice-Chancellor on Friday based on their explanation. An internal committee is investigating the incident.