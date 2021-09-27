Calicut varsity students yet to get their grace marks updated

KOZHIKODE

27 September 2021

Updating grace marks in software a time-consuming process

The Calicut University authorities have been urged to extend the last date of application for postgraduate and B.Ed courses, as students are yet to get their grace marks updated in their grade card.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, Syndicate member, said in a letter to Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj that many students had complained that they were not able to include grace marks before the last date for filing applications.

For PG courses in Calicut University, the last date is October 4 and for B.Ed courses, it was September 21. The delay in getting grace marks added denies them a chance to apply for courses of their choice in other universities or even Calicut University itself. It is learnt that both the University of Kerala and Mahatma Gandhi University had already provided grace marks to students.

“A student may get grace marks for participating in National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme, arts festivals, and sports meets. The marks can go up to 100. This means that if they are not included in the grade card, the student will miss out a chance to get a course of choice,” Mr. Ahammed pointed out.

According to sources, the delay in uploading marks is caused by the software, as officials will have to manually add details and cross-check facts. “It will take at least 15 minutes to complete the process. It can be delayed up to a day,” an official said.

Mr. Ahammed urged the Vice Chancellor to extend the last date of application for PG and B.Ed programmes till the completion of distribution of updated grace cards to students. The application forms of the Centralised Admission Process for PG and B.Ed courses can be changed in such a way that students can record their claims for different types of grace marks in the application form itself. They can be asked to produce relevant documents at the time of admission, he added.