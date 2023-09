September 30, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

Students’ union polls in affiliated colleges, university centres, and campus departments in the University of Calicut for 2023-24 academic year will be held in two phases. The elections to the departmental students’ union will be held on October 18 in the first phase. The second phase will be held on October 31. For details, visit www.uoc.ac.in

