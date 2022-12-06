‘Calicut varsity stopped open degree courses without informing Syndicate’

December 06, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

One of the Syndicate members of the University of Calicut has alleged that the open degree programmes of the university were stopped without informing the Syndicate and senior officials.

Quoting a letter from the Director, School of Distance Education, United Democratic Front-aligned Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed said that as per Clause 4 (A) V of the University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, the entry-level eligibility of distance education courses should be the same as that of regular or conventional courses. The letter also said that the distance education board of the UGC had insisted that the higher educational institution shall comply with all the provisions of the Regulations while offering the programmes in the Open and Distance Learning mode.

Mr. Ahammed claimed that the UGC Regulations of 1985 were different from those of 2020. The first set were for the enrolment of students who have not acquired a minimum qualification for admissions to the first degree programme through non-formal or distance education courses. The second set was for the grant of degrees at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels and grant of PG diploma through Open and Distance Learning mode and online mode. In one part of the second set of Regulations, it had been mentioned that it shall be in addition to and not in derogation of any other regulations, notifications, guidelines, or instructions issued by the government.

Mr. Ahammed said that the director is learnt to have sought the UGC’s clarification on the Regulations of 2020. He wondered if the VC, Registrar, or the Syndicate were consulted on this and asked who issued the orders to stop the programmes conducted under the Regulations of 1985. The director had also claimed that though he had forwarded an e-mail to the UGC seeking permission to admit students to Open degree programmes, no reply was received. It is not clear if the SDE had taken up any follow-up steps, Mr. Ahammed alleged.

SDE officials, however, said that the courses were stopped in accordance with UGC’s instructions. The agency had not responded to the university’s letter seeking clarifications either, they added.

The Syndicate member also claimed that the SDE had issued notification for the registration of BA (Multimedia) course under private registration in 2021. It was not clear if permission had been sought from the UGC for the purpose, he added.

