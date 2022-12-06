‘Calicut varsity stopped open degree courses without informing Syndicate’

December 06, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

One of the Syndicate members of the University of Calicut has alleged that the open degree programmes of the university were stopped without informing the Syndicate and senior officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quoting a letter from the Director, School of Distance Education, United Democratic Front-aligned Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed said that as per Clause 4 (A) V of the University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, the entry-level eligibility of distance education courses should be the same as that of regular or conventional courses. The letter also said that the distance education board of the UGC had insisted that the higher educational institution shall comply with all the provisions of the Regulations while offering the programmes in the Open and Distance Learning mode.

Mr. Ahammed claimed that the UGC Regulations of 1985 were different from those of 2020. The first set were for the enrolment of students who have not acquired a minimum qualification for admissions to the first degree programme through non-formal or distance education courses. The second set was for the grant of degrees at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels and grant of PG diploma through Open and Distance Learning mode and online mode. In one part of the second set of Regulations, it had been mentioned that it shall be in addition to and not in derogation of any other regulations, notifications, guidelines, or instructions issued by the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ahammed said that the director is learnt to have sought the UGC’s clarification on the Regulations of 2020. He wondered if the VC, Registrar, or the Syndicate were consulted on this and asked who issued the orders to stop the programmes conducted under the Regulations of 1985. The director had also claimed that though he had forwarded an e-mail to the UGC seeking permission to admit students to Open degree programmes, no reply was received. It is not clear if the SDE had taken up any follow-up steps, Mr. Ahammed alleged.

SDE officials, however, said that the courses were stopped in accordance with UGC’s instructions. The agency had not responded to the university’s letter seeking clarifications either, they added.

The Syndicate member also claimed that the SDE had issued notification for the registration of BA (Multimedia) course under private registration in 2021. It was not clear if permission had been sought from the UGC for the purpose, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

university

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US