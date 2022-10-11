Calicut varsity sets up panel to improve NAAC grading

The University of Calicut has set up a four-member panel to devise plans to improve the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading of the institution in the next five years.

This was decided at a meeting of the Syndicate held on Tuesday. A release said that the university was given A+ grade with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.45 out of four points recently. The panel’s attempt will be to address the drawbacks pointed out by the NAAC team to help the university get A++ grade in the next round of evaluation. Pro Vice Chancellor M. Nassar and Syndicate members M. Manoharan, K.P. Vinod Kumar, and G. Rijulal will be its members. They will prepare a study report, based on which workshops will be held for teachers.

Reservation roster

The Syndicate decided to correct lapses in the reservation roster for PhD candidates. It was pointed out that the current notification could be legally challenged as the fixing of rotation of posts was not done properly. Students’ union elections in affiliated colleges will be held this year in accordance with the existing bylaws. Right now, all UUCs have voting rights in the university union elections.

From the next academic year, however, the bylaws will be amended to have zonal councils in each of the five districts under the university’s jurisdiction. Two university union councillors from the zonal councils will be elected to the general council. Those in the general council will choose the university union functionaries.