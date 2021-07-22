Calicut varsity Senate lifts limit on economic powers of VC, officials

Kozhikode

22 July 2021 19:32 IST

Postgraduate degree certificates to have digital signature of Vice Chancellor

The Senate of the University of Calicut has approved an amendment to its laws to lift the limit of the amount of funds that can be handled by the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and heads of various departments.

According to sources, this was decided at a meeting on Thursday. It has also been decided to have digital signature of the Vice Chancellor on postgraduate degree certificates. The Senate membership of P. Abdul Hameed, MLA, was restored. His membership had been cancelled earlier because the MLA had failed to attend six consecutive Senate meetings.

The authorities claimed that it could declare the results of the B.Ed course just 10 days after the exams were held. This would help the graduates apply for the high school assistant post in government schools before the last date for application, Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj claimed. The question papers were sent to exam centres online and it was an “extraordinary decision” under “extraordinary circumstances”, he added.

Members aligned to the United Democratic Front, however, alleged that this step might have had disastrous consequences. The authorities’ promise to vaccinate all teachers had not been kept. Most of them reach the evaluation camp after travelling for around six hours. Those in self-financing institutions were not even given remuneration for evaluation. They alleged that serious issues concerning the university had not been discussed at the meeting.

K.K. Haneefa, Left Democratic Front-affiliated member, dismissed the allegations and said that the decision to send online question papers was within the purview of the Syndicate. In view of the pandemic situation, similar practices were being followed everywhere in the country. The B.Ed exams conducted in this method had been successful. The Syndicate also considered requests from various quarters and students before deciding to provide question papers online, he added.