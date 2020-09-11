Calicut varsity seeks help from CUP

Kozhikode

11 September 2020 23:45 IST

Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj has sought the help of Cambridge University Press (CUP) to publish the findings of researchers. He was opening an online workshop jointly organised by the CUP and the internal quality assurance cell of Calicut University here on Thursday. Mr. Jayaraj said the research journals of the university could be included in the list of publications of Cambridge University as well.

