KozhikodeKOZHKODE 10 December 2020 01:19 IST
Calicut varsity scraps additional exam centres
Updated: 10 December 2020 01:19 IST
Calicut University has done away with additional examination centres across the State. In a release on Wednesday, the authorities said this decision was taken in view of the relaxation in COVID-induced restrictions and the difficulties in running those centres. However, those writing 10th semester BBA exam, sixth semester unitary LLB exam would get such centres.
