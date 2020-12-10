Kozhikode

Calicut varsity scraps additional exam centres

Calicut University has done away with additional examination centres across the State. In a release on Wednesday, the authorities said this decision was taken in view of the relaxation in COVID-induced restrictions and the difficulties in running those centres. However, those writing 10th semester BBA exam, sixth semester unitary LLB exam would get such centres.

