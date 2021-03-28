Calicut varsity revises criteria for attendance

Colleges told to award marks based on performance in seminars, viva-voce

Calicut University has directed affiliated colleges to award internal marks on the basis of students’ performance in additional assignments / seminars / viva-voce instead of their attendance in online classes during the pandemic.

In an order dated March 26, Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj said that it would be subject to ratification by the academic council.

“Since all the classes are [held] online, students are facing issues to mark their attendance due to poor network or some other issues. Many requests have been received from students requesting not to award internal marks on the basis of their attendance in the online classes. Instead they requested to award them on the basis of their performance in the additional assignments / seminars / viva-voce etc., as followed in other universities in Kerala,” the order said.

Subsequently, the Vice Chancellor accorded sanction on March 16 for the purpose. The relaxation in awarding internal marks for online class attendance is applicable only for classes during the pandemic.

Varughese Mathew, president, Kerala Unaided College Principals’ Council, said in a release that all colleges in the State, including professional colleges, followed the practice to compensate the loss of attendance.