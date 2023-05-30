HamberMenu
Calicut varsity releases exam calendar

May 30, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut on Tuesday released an exam calendar that includes pending exams as well as those in the upcoming academic year.

Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj asked the authorities to also include the schedule for arts and sports events and students’ union polls in it. Steps would be taken to make the calendar available for the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC). This would help students missing out on PSC exams due to possible clash of dates.

Mr. Jayaraj said the calendar would be published on the university website. Meanwhile, the university Senate on Tuesday approved 662 diplomas, 13,601 undergraduate degrees, 243 postgraduate degrees, and 49 PhD degrees.

