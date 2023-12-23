Calicut varsity publishes UG results in 19 working days (for thrissur page also)

December 23, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has claimed to have published the results of fifth semester undergraduate courses (regular stream) in just 19 working days after the exams were held.

In a release on December 23, the university authorities said that this was made possible by introducing barcode-linked evaluation of answer scripts. The exams were held between November 13 and November 30. As many as 5,12,461 answer scripts were evaluated in a centralised manner at 150 camps by around 7,000 teachers. The staff of the Pareeksha Bhavan of the university made arrangements at each of the centres. The camps ended on December 20.

Declaring the results on Saturday, Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj said that the results of distance education students would be announced in 10 days after the culmination of the exams. He claimed that doing away with false numbering on answer scripts had helped reduce the work load during the evaluation. It saved time too, he added.

The university launched barcode-linked evaluation for the first time for B.Ed exams last year. The results were declared fast and mark lists were distributed in another 10 days. The system was implemented for other professional courses and postgraduate courses thereafter.

