Calicut varsity postpones PG exams after fire at data centre

The University of Calicut postponed first-semester exams for postgraduate students after a short-circuit led to a minor fire at its data centre on the campus on Monday.

Sources said that the UPS system at the centre exploded and the server operations were suspended. Following this, the university website, its digital document filing system, and Wi-Fi services were disrupted. Exams for undergraduate courses and PG courses in affiliated colleges and the PG departments on the campus were scheduled for Monday.

All the question papers were supposed to be provided online through the university portal. Since the website was not functioning, the officials made arrangements to download the question papers for UG courses and MBA courses through the portals of respective colleges. The university PG departments were given printouts of the question papers. However, question papers for other PG courses in affiliated colleges could not be sent due to paucity of time, D.P. Godwin Samraj, Controller of Examinations, said. The revised date of the exam would be announced later, he added.

Meanwhile, the technician who was on duty at the time of the short-circuit was treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, after he complained of breathlessness.