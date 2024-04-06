Calicut varsity postpones exams scheduled on April 11, 12

April 06, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has rescheduled its examinations earlier planned to be held on April 11 as Id-ul-Fitr is likely to fall on the day. There are no exams on April 10, which has already been declared a government holiday.

In a release on April 6 (Saturday), the pro Vice-Chancellor said that if the Id-ul-Fitr falls on April 11, the exams scheduled on April 12 would be postponed as well. The exams scheduled for April 11 will be held on April 16. From now, there would be no exams on the previous day and the next day of major festivals for which the government declares holiday for a day, the release added.

Meanwhile, there was some tension at the office of the Controller of Examinations on Saturday morning, when activists of the Muslim Students Federation, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and the Confederation of Kerala College Teachers (CKCT), a teachers’ union affiliated to the IUML, reached there to hold talks with the officials on rescheduling the exams.

Functionaries of the CKCT, who include Senate members such as P. Rasheed Ahammed and Abida Farooqui, claimed they were locked inside the building by the pro-Left Calicut University Employees Union. However, the union members alleged that it was the pro-IUML activists who tried to create a ruckus by locking the front portion of the Controller’s office. They also claimed that some university staff were manhandled too. Later in the afternoon, the police removed the pro-IUML activists by taking them into custody.