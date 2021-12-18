Calicut varsity panel to study HC order ahead of polls

Focus on voting rights of university union councillors in self-financing colleges

The authorities at the University of Calicut are expected to hold detailed talks on the implications of a Kerala High Court verdict on the voting rights of university union councillors (UUC) in self-financing colleges ahead of holding students’ union polls in affiliated colleges in February-end.

The court in February 2020 had struck down an amendment made by the Syndicate to the university union election bylaws after a section of UUCs from self-financing colleges claimed in a petition that it curtailed their right to choose university union functionaries. A Syndicate sub-committee involving Tom K. Thomas, Shamsad Hussain, and K.P. Vinod Kumar has been formed now to discuss the implications of the court order, as also to hold talks with various student organisations.

The Syndicate had in December 2019 amended the election bylaws to carve out an executive council from the general council of the university union. Only members of this council were given voting rights to pick university union functionaries. All the UUCs from aided and government colleges, university departments, and university study centres were to be its members. Only one-third of the UUCs from self-financing colleges, however, were made part of it.

The UUCs elected from self-financing colleges said in their petition before the court that they were denied their rights to choose university union functionaries. They also claimed that it was a violation of the Lyngdoh Commission Report approved by the Supreme Court.

In its order, the court pointed out that the changes made in the bylaws were not legally sustainable, as the 2019-20 college union polls had already been held. The court ordered that the university union elections be held in accordance with the unamended bylaws, and that the office-bearers of the university union be chosen from members of the general council.

Opposition students’ organisations such as the Kerala Students Union and the Muslim Students Federation had claimed that the voting rights of around 290 UUCs had been curtailed by the amendment. They had also decided to boycott the university union elections. However, the pandemic struck by then, and the elections were not held in 2020 and 2021.

Mr. Thomas told The Hindu on Saturday that the manual for college union elections was formed in 1968 when the university had only 15 affiliated colleges. There were no self-financing colleges. Right now, there are 404 affiliated colleges, including those in the self-financing sector. Some of these self-financing colleges have only between 100 and 300 students. Giving equal voting rights to the UUCs from these colleges and government and aided colleges that have over 1,000 students could be a mockery of democracy. “The sub-committee will discuss whether to go by the old manual or devise a new format for the polls,” Mr. Thomas said.