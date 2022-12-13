Calicut varsity panel to look into vacant seats at colleges

December 13, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Syndicate of the University of Calicut has asked its admissions monitoring committee to look into how seats were lying vacant in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in affiliated government and aided colleges after the admissions process.

A meeting held on the campus on Tuesday decided to take steps to avoid the situation in the coming years. Some members pointed out that it was due to the faulty admissions process.

The meeting approved the reforms proposed for the academic chairs at the university. Teachers with 10 years’ experience will be appointed as visiting professors. Diploma and certificate courses will be offered. A steering committee will be formed to review the functioning of academic chairs. Their governing bodies will be revamped so that the university representatives get an upper hand in the decision-making process.

The Syndicate also decided to give grace marks up to 90% for students who excel in sports and games. The authorities will hold a hearing ahead of cancelling the affiliation of Royal College of Arts and Science, Thrithala, Palakkad. The university endorsed the government policy against starting new training colleges. Arts and sports festival for distance education students will be held on the university campus from January 9 to 14. The university will expand the services of its campus Internet radio to other colleges.

